Julien Pepin’s wish came true in being able to keep his restaurant — Julien's Breakfast Place — in its original spot on Bridge Street in Manchester "for the rest of his life."
Pepin, 63, died after being ill last Saturday, according to a brief obituary posted online by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post on Facebook.
“It is with great sadness to tell you our dear friend/family Julien, passed away earlier today,” the note reads. “He had loved ones at his side. Julien will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”
The 70-seat home-style eatery opened in 2000 after Pepin secured a lease with building owner Bill Stergios. The original name was Julien's Corner Kitchen and is known for its homey decor.
The space was previously Sabo’s Sandwich Shop and other sub shops.
In 2008, the restaurant faced eviction over confusion about Pepin's interest in staying. Everything was cleared up even though Stergios' leased the space to another tenant.
“He built the business up from nothing and there aren’t a lot of people willing to work that hard anymore, if you know what I mean,” Stergios said Tuesday afternoon. “He was a hard worker.”
He said Pepin planned to sell the restaurant to longtime workers last year, but the sale didn’t go through before his death.
“I don’t know what the future of the restaurant is,” Stergios said.
The restaurant expanded in or around 2004 when Stergios knocked out part of wall to connect the corner spot to another unit previously home to a “junk store.”
Pepin said in a previous Union Leader article he inherited his love for the restaurant industry from his grandfather, also named Julien Pepin, who ran a restaurant on the West Side for years.
After lease despite, Pepin said in a 2008 Union Leader article he was glad to be able to stay.
"Bill said I can stay indefinitely, but I like to say permanently," Pepin said at the time. "I'm here for the rest of my life."
The restaurant's future is likely in the hands of probate court, according to Stergios.
The restaurant's Facebook post reads, “Please check back for updates.”