WASHINGTON — The Justice Department and attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia filed suit Tuesday seeking to block a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways that allows the carriers to sell each other’s seats on selected routes in the Northeast, saying it is anti-competitive and will lead to higher ticket prices.
The civil antitrust complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts alleges the collaboration will harm customers across the country by “significantly diminishing JetBlue’s incentive to compete with American elsewhere, further consolidating an already highly concentrated industry.”
“Millions of consumers across America rely on air travel every day for work, to visit family, or to take vacations. Fair competition is essential to ensuring they can fly affordably and safely,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’ with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry.”
The airlines announced the partnership in July 2020. After a roughly six-month review, the Department of Transportation allowed the alliance to move forward in January, shortly before the end of the Trump administration.
Joining the Justice Department in the suit are attorneys general from Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
In an appearance Tuesday on Washington Post Live, American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker called the DOJ’s decision “disappointing” and vowed to fight it.
“They’re wrong and we’ll prove it,” Parker said, calling the arrangement known as the Northeast Alliance, “entirely pro-competitive.” He added: “By putting out networks together, we give more to consumers.”
The complaint alleges American has “relentlessly” pursued a strategy of industry consolidations with foreign carriers through international joint ventures. The alliance with JetBlue, the suit alleges, is an example of American seeking to do the same domestically.
According to the complaint, the alliance will cause hundreds of millions of dollars in harm to travelers across the country because of higher airfares and fewer travel options.
The alliance, the suit alleges, provides a disincentive for JetBlue to pursue its strategy of being a disrupter whose entry into a market can drive fares lower. According to JetBlue’s internal estimates, it has saved customers at least $10 billion since its launch and has forced competitors to offer lower fares and better service, the complaint alleged.
American and JetBlue say their ability to sell flights in the New York and Boston areas enable them to better compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which are far bigger players in that area. The arrangement also allows American and JetBlue to link their frequent-flier programs.
”For many years, we’ve tried to expand at New York’s airports, but there are few opportunities for us to access the additional slots and space we need in these very congested airports,” JetBlue said in a statement. “By tapping into American’s slot portfolio to add more of JetBlue’s low fare flights, we bring the JetBlue effect of lowering fares and stimulating demand to more routes in and out of the northeast. And by code sharing with American and connecting to their global network, we create a true third competitor to Delta and United, which currently dominate this market.”
American previously had a limited alliance with JetBlue, but ended it in 2014 after its merger with US Airways.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote a letter last week to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, urging him to investigate the arrangement because he was concerned it could lead to higher airfares.
Under the Trump administration, the DOT allowed the arrangement to move forward as long as the carriers met several conditions, including the requirement that JetBlue sell three and American sell four of its slot pairs at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. American also is required to lease four of its slot pairs at Reagan National Airport, while JetBlue will be required to lease two. A slot is the ability for an airline to take off or land at a designated airport and is used to control air traffic at particularly busy airports.
In addition, the airlines must agree to certain growth targets at JFK and LaGuardia airports. If those targets are not met, they will be required to sell additional slots. The airlines also are barred from discussing pricing, revenue management strategies or trying to influence each other’s competitive behavior.
Since the alliance began operating in February, the airlines have launched 58 new routes out of JFK, LaGuardia, Boston and Newark airports, and increased frequencies on 130 routes. In addition, 18 new international routes have been launched or are in the planning by 2022.