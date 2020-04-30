MANCHESTER -- The owners of a popular Manchester barbecue restaurant have announced they are temporarily closing “until things get back to being closer to normal.”
In a message posted on Facebook Thursday, KC’s Rib Shack co-owner Kevin Cornish said the decision has been made to close the West Side barbecue business on Second Street.
“It's a very strange feeling even thinking about it,” writes Cornish in the post. “KC's for the most part has been open 360+ days a year for the last 22 years. Our smokers never really stop running. They've been cooking 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for decades. It's hard to believe this weekend we're gonna shut 'em down for the foreseeable future.”
KC’s has been open for take-out since Gov. Chris Sununu ordered New Hampshire restaurants and bars back in mid-March to shift operations to take-out, delivery or drive-through services only to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In his Facebook post, Cornish says several factors played into the decision to close the restaurant, including the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and the increasing difficulty in getting product.
“There are days when there is not any chicken available through our vendors,” writes Cornish.
“We then find ourselves driving all over town buying several packs of chicken from each store. What ribs we can get are all frozen. Needless to say these shortages will also drive food costs through the roof.”
Cornish said all involved with the popular eatery believe the best course of action is for KC’s to go into “hibernation” until the COVID-19 storm passes.
“These are uncharted waters for all and we are not getting that warm and fuzzy feeling about the early stages of reopening to the public,” writes Cornish. “We don't want our servers approaching your table looking more like they are about to perform an operation than take your drink order. For those reasons and many others we have decided to conserve our resources and temporarily close our doors until a time when we can hopefully sit next to each other at the bar without a Plexiglass shield between us.”
Cornish reports 2019 was the restaurant’s “best year ever,” and they look forward to picking up where they left off when it is safe to reopen.
“What's crazy is we opened in Manchester on St. Paddy's Day 2000,” writes Cornish. “Our 20th year anniversary was supposed to be St. Paddy's Day 2020. That's the day we had to close -- 20 years to the day. We were so wrapped up in everything that was going on we totally forgot about it. Wish us a happy 20th anniversary next time you see us ... it sounds like a good excuse for a party.”