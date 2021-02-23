Dillant-Hopkins Airport expansion plans in Keene
Dillant-Hopkins Airport Director David Hickling goes over the plans to expand the airport taxiway thanks to a total of $1.9 million in federal funding.

 Damien Fisher/Union Leader Correspondent

KEENE — The Dillant-Hopkins Airport is getting more than $1.6 million in new federal funding to pay for a taxiway expansion.

The airport currently does not have a taxiway that extends to the ends of the runway, so planes must taxi to the end of the runway itself and turn around before being able to take off.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021