KEENE -- Several employees at Diluzio Ambulance Inc. reported their paychecks bounced, and at least two employees were paying for lapsed health insurance, according to a state Department of Labor report.
Diluzio Ambulance, a private ambulance company based on Court Street, was cited in three reports by the DOL for wage violations.
Rudolph Ogden III, deputy commissioner for the DOL, said Wednesday the company has since made good on the more than $7,400 owed to the employees.
The inspections go back to July and found that the company had failed to pay three employees the two-hour minimum for scheduled days, totaling about $150 in unpaid wages, according to the report. That inspection also found Diluzio did not keep accurate pay records.
During a subsequent December inspection, 12 different Diluzio employees were found to have had 14 paychecks bounce because there was not enough money in the payroll account, according to the report.
Four of those paychecks were still unpaid at the time of the December inspection, totaling more than $3,400, according to the report.
Diluzio reported having 39 employees when the inspections started, and there were nine employees listed at the time of the January inspection.
During that January inspection, state investigators found that Diluzio had bounced paychecks for the nine employees during two pay periods, and one of the checks was still outstanding, according to the report.
The state also found that the business was taking money out of employee paychecks for health insurance that the company had allowed to lapse for nonpayment, according to the report.
The company provides 911 ambulance service for several communities in the Monadnock region.