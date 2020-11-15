Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
KEENE — The Peterborough Chamber of Commerce announced plans to merge with the Keene Chamber of Commerce, aiming to cut costs.
Though details are still being worked out, the new combined chamber will have approximately 700 member organizations in a region that spans dozens of towns from the Contoocook Valley region to the southwestern region around Keene.