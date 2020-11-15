Keene Chamber

Peterborough’s Greater Chamber of Commerce is merging with the Keene chamber, creating a regional organization with about 700 members.

 Damien Fisher/Union Leader Correspondent

KEENE — The Peterborough Chamber of Commerce announced plans to merge with the Keene Chamber of Commerce, aiming to cut costs.

Though details are still being worked out, the new combined chamber will have approximately 700 member organizations in a region that spans dozens of towns from the Contoocook Valley region to the southwestern region around Keene.

Sunday, November 15, 2020