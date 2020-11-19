Monadnock Economic Development Corporation

The Monadnock Economic Development Corporation is undergoing a shakeup after years of struggling financially.

“MEDC is a nonprofit developer that has made incredible projects happen,” said George Hansel, board chair and Keene’s mayor. “It’s also a very lean organization that has absorbed many financial hits over the years working on very challenging, but necessary, brick-and-mortar projects.”

