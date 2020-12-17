Keene nursing home under new ownership

A new health care company has taken charge of the Westwood Center on Main Street in Keene after a more than $9 million purchase.
Alpine Healthcare bought Westwood Center, which has been renamed Alpine Healthcare Center, as well as facilities in Portsmouth and Rochester, said Nick Lausier, the new director of the Keene center. He said the new ownership will be able to serve clients in a more nimble manner.
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week as a relentless wave of new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering.
Coca-Cola Co. will cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, it said on Thursday, as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic forces the world’s largest soda maker to accelerate its business restructuring.
Wall Street’s three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.