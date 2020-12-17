Keene nursing home under new ownership

Alpine Healthcare recently bought the Westwood Center, a long-term care facility, from Genesis Healthcare in a $9 million deal.

A new health care company has taken charge of the Westwood Center on Main Street in Keene after a more than $9 million purchase.

Alpine Healthcare bought Westwood Center, which has been renamed Alpine Healthcare Center, as well as facilities in Portsmouth and Rochester, said Nick Lausier, the new director of the Keene center. He said the new ownership will be able to serve clients in a more nimble manner.

