The Keene Police Department continues to report an increase in the use of force, according to a recently released internal audit.
According to the audit report, the total number of unique incidents in which Keene officers used force — 124 in 2019 — was up 32 percent over 2018’s 94 incidents. The report also shows that in those 124 incidents, there were 206 individual uses of force reported, up 47 percent over 2018’s 140 individual uses of force.
Lt. Shane Maxfield, who reviews use-of-force reports as they come in and prepares the annual audit report, said the numbers don’t always tell the whole story. An officer may use multiple types of force in one incident. Officers in Keene are trained to file reports every time they are required to put hands on a person they are dealing with, Maxfield said.
“Sometimes getting a guy in the cruiser is two use-of-force reports,” he said.
In 2019 there were two large-scale robbery incidents that accounted for about a dozen use of force reports each, according to Maxfield.
“There are a couple of outliers,” he said.
The department’s audits show that 2019 is the second year in a row with significant increases in use of force. The 2018 audit shows the department’s 94 unique incidents was 32.39 percent higher than 2017’s 71 unique incidents, and the 140 total use of force in 2018 is 25 percent higher than 2017’s 112.
The number of calls for service the department received did not go up dramatically from 2018 to 2019, according to the audit report. The report states that 2018 had 28,053 calls for service, and 2019 had 29,165, a 4 percent increase.
The department compiles the annual audit of its total use of force incidents as part of the policies Keene adopted with its 2013 accreditation by the nonprofit Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
New Hampshire does not offer a state police accreditation program. There are currently 12 police departments in New Hampshire that are CALEA-accredited, with a few more working toward accreditation.
CALEA does ask departments to keep records of use of force, but it does not dictate what exactly should be reported, according to CALEA representative Paul McMillan.
“We leave that up to the agency,” McMillan said.
CALEA wants the department to keep its own records to see if that individual department needs to make adjustments to its policies, McMillan said. The nonprofit does not look at any individual department’s audits.
“We don’t oversee the data. We don’t necessarily look at the data from an analysis standpoint,” McMillan said. “We want (the agency) to look at the data every year.”
Keene’s use of force focuses on uses of hands and feet, non-lethal weapons, and firearms. Keene has not had a police officer fire a service weapon in years, and Maxfield said the incidents of weapons being unholstered has gone down. According to the 2019 audit, “hand techniques” accounted for 123 uses of force out of the total 206. In 2018, “hand techniques” accounted for 104 uses of force.
Hand techniques can range from pushing or pulling a suspect to get handcuffs on, to using wrist locks and arm bars to subdue a suspect, according to the audit.
The Lebanon Police Department is in the final stages of becoming accredited by CALEA. Lebanon Chief Richard Mello said the department has reported 35 unique incidents where force was used in 2019, 31 in 2018, and 35 in 2017.
Lebanon has 35 police officers in the department, compared to Keene’s 58. In 2019, the Lebanon department received 27,616 calls for service, down from 2018’s 28,626 class for service — close to the Keene figures.
Mello said officers use force to keep themselves safe while doing a dangerous job.
“It’s not getting more safe,” Mello said. “It’s a dangerous job no matter how you slice it.”
Lebanon generally reports uses of hands, tasers and pepper spray, and deployment of firearms in the use of force reports, Mello said.
The Manchester Police Department, which has been CALEA accredited since 1990, collects data under the category of “response to resistance,” according to the department’s 2019 audit report. That includes use of hands and feet, non-lethal weapons, a deployment for firearms.
Manchester’s reporting differs slightly from Keene’s in how it categorizes actions. In 2019, the total use of force in Manchester was 279 incidents, down from 2018’s total of 316. Manchester has about 270 officers on the force.
So-called hard hand techniques like knee strikes, kicks and “takedowns” accounted for 165 incidents, according to the report. Joint manipulation and pressure point control, considered soft hand techniques, made up 116 uses of force. This was mostly consistent with the 2018 numbers.
The biggest difference in Manchester’s use of force was the use of Tasers. These devices were used 41 times in 2019, a 28 percent decrease from 2018’s 57 incidents.
Maxfield said that while the total incidents in Keene have been going up, he does not see it as a concerning trend. With more consistent reporting on the part of the officers, more reports will be filed, he said.
“It could be something as simple as the officers are being more careful about their reporting,” Maxfield said.
“In order for us to get good data out, you have to get good data in.”