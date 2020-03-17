KEENE -- Lauren La Bruno with Keene’s C&S Wholesale Grocers said there are plenty of groceries in the supply chain, but those goods aren’t in stores yet because of the pressures of increased demand caused by coronavirus fears.
“It’s more a matter of supply outpacing demand at the point of consumption. There is typically inventory in the supply chain; it is just not currently in a position to be purchased by shoppers,” she said.
Shoppers throughout New Hampshire are seeing empty shelves at the grocery store, and common goods like toilet paper and part towels are scarce. C&S is the country’s largest grocery wholesale supply company and currently supplies more than 7,900 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 138,000-plus products. It is also a major employer in the Monadnock region.
La Bruno said the company was not caught off-guard by the sudden surge in demand because it had planned for such a contingency. With the increased demand C&S is working with stores, as well as manufacturers, to make sure shelves get stocked with the necessary goods.
The company is expanding overtime for employees, hiring on more laborers to work in the warehouse, and contracting with third party trucking companies to get the goods to market, La Bruno said.
“I also want to let you know that every C&S employee is going above and beyond to serve our customers,” she said. “We are monitoring this situation around the clock and are in constant communication with government authorities and industry associations to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep our communities fed.”
C&S lost its contract late last year with Ahold Delhaize USA, is part of the Dutch conglomerate that owns the Hannaford chain as well as Food Lion, Stop and Shop and the online grocery store, Peapod. Ahold Delhaize USA announced plans to move to a self-sufficient distribution network with a $480 million investment.
C&S still works with Ahold Delhaize USA, and C&S prepared for the loss by adding components to its business; buying the Clean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative, a regional distributor served more than 270 independent food retail and convenience stores across New York, Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio, as well as expanding its own operations into the Pacific Northwest region.