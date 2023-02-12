MorningStar Farms

Morningstar Farms’ new Oven Roasted Veggie Burgers are part of a product line that Kellogg has decided to keep, months after saying it was considering a sale of its plant-based division.

 JAMES F. QUINN/CHICAGO TRIBUNE/FILE

Kellogg will hold on to its MorningStar veggie burgers after all.

About seven months after the packaged-food giant said it was exploring a possible sale of its plant-based division, Kellogg said last week that it would hold onto it as the category’s performance erodes — potentially reducing the business’s value and appeal.