Kelly's Roast Beef

Kelly's Roast Beef is now open at 81 South Broadway in Salem, a space once occupied by a Burger King. 

 Provided by Kelly's Roast Beef

A favorite among beachgoers in Revere, Mass., Kelly’s Roast Beef is now serving up its signature sandwiches further north.

The chain's newest location at a former Burger King location at 181 South Broadway in Salem is now open. The store is located next to Market Basket.