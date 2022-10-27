A favorite among beachgoers in Revere, Mass., Kelly’s Roast Beef is now serving up its signature sandwiches further north.
The chain's newest location at a former Burger King location at 181 South Broadway in Salem is now open. The store is located next to Market Basket.
The well known sandwiches feature thin slices of USDA choice roast beef “piled high on a grilled sesame-seed roll with a choice of condiments,” according to its website. The most famous sandwich offering is topped with James River BBQ sauce, mayonnaise and a slice of Land O’Lakes White American Cheese.
Other dishes include New England seafood favorites such as lobster rolls, fried clams, fried scallops and fish sandwiches.
The chain launched a new franchising business in 2020. Along with New Hampshire, the franchising expansion focuses on southern Florida, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The Salem restaurant — which became the first outside Massachusetts — will be operated by Massachusetts-based AAM15 Management, a hotel developer behind the Residence Inn in Manchester.
Another spot is set to open soon in University Park, Florida.
“Shipping down from Boston. Fall 2022,” a post on Facebook reads.
The first Kelly’s Roast Beef opened in Revere, Mass., in 1951 as a hot dog stand. Founders Frank McCarthy and Ray Carey worked together at the Paul Roger House in Revere Beach and created the iconic roast beef sandwich one night after a wedding was canceled.
The two took the roast beef from the event over to the hot dog stand and served it on a grilled hamburger roll, according to the company.
Other Massachusetts locations include Danvers, Medford, Saugus and Logan International Airport.