A Derry brewery got a nod from the Manchester Zoning Board to operate a brewery downtown.
The board unanimously voted last week to grant relief to allow manufacturing to take place in the former American Legion Post 79 building at 35 W. Brook St. Restaurant use is allowed by right in the central business district.
Kelsen Brewing Co. needs to find a new location after the multi-tenant commercial building it is in now was bought by the state to construct a new exit off Interstate 93. Owner Paul Kelly has looked at multiple locations to relocate the business.
“In his hunt to find a new home for his restaurant he found this building and it’s absolutely perfect,” said Chris Drescher, a lawyer with Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky.
The brewery opened in early 2014 with a small tasting room and two beers on tap, according to its website. Now the 60-person restaurant features 12 beers, including Spacetown Light Lager, Battle Axe IPA and Day Raider Belgian White.
The building has been vacant since it was sold in June 2019 and includes the proper infrastructure for a small brewery, which would be an accessory use, according to the application. The majority of the product is sold in house, but would require deliveries approximately two or three times a month.
“The building has been sitting there dormant for years and here we have an enthusiastic applicant who is going to breathe new life into this building if he can,” Drescher said.
Kelsen operates a seven-barrel brew plant in Derry and sold about 750 barrels of beer in 2020, according to the application. Each barrel is 31 gallons.
The 7,524-square-foot building is comparable to the space in Derry, Drescher said.
“There will be no change in his current output. He plans to stay at that,” he said.
Zoning Board Chairman Robert Breault said the American Legion hosted events such as weddings on the weekends, which “never imposed” on anyone. He thinks a brewery will be a good use for the property.
“It brings commercial business back downtown where we’ve seen a diminishing value of commercial properties,” he said.
Kelly did not return a request from the Union Leader seeking comment.