A letter of intent submitted to state regulators outlining Dartmouth Health’s acquisition of Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont notes that the hospital groups have yet to firm up how their health care services would line up and where they could make cost-saving cuts.
Hospital leaders are set to address the public and discuss the plan in greater detail during a public hearing Thursday.
In a news release and statement last week, Dartmouth Health called the transaction an “affiliation.” The letter of intent filed with the Charitable Trusts Unit of the state Department of Justice in December 2021 makes clear the “affiliation” will be something closer to an acquisition, with Valley Regional run by Dartmouth’s CEO and chief medical officer.
The letter of intent also spells out how the different boards of the two nonprofit organizations will interact. The biggest change is that five members of the Valley Regional board will be appointed by Dartmouth Health, and another five will be nominated by the Dartmouth-owned Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center across the river in Vermont. Valley Regional’s board also would be able to nominate five Mt. Ascutney board members.
Dartmouth’s facilities plan will include a medical office building for Valley Regional. Dartmouth also plans to routinely invest in upgrades for the hospital, according to the plan.
Valley Regional and Dartmouth Health are already enmeshed, the letter states. Valley Regional patients already see Dartmouth-Hitchcock practitioners for cancer care, cardiology and a handful of other services. Valley Regional’s CEO and chief medical officer were “provided” by Dartmouth under a management services agreement.
The letter of intent states that leaders of the two hospitals will convene a “joint affiliation committee” to figure out how the systems will work together, integrate their electronic medical records and figure out how to cut costs or improve programs.