Project officials formally unveiled a preliminary plan to build an 800,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 125 in Kingston during their first meeting with the planning board Tuesday night.
No decisions were made as the massive project proposed by 266 Route 125 LLC is just beginning the approval process, but traffic impact will likely be one of the top concerns among planners and residents.
“This is clearly the largest project that has ever come before Kingston as a town or us as a board, and so we will take this methodically through the process and work with you as best we can, but obviously traffic is going to be a huge issue,” planning board Chairman Glenn Coppelman told representatives working on the project for 266 Route 125 LLC.
Tuesday’s virtual meeting was a design review, which is an opportunity for project officials to hold a nonbinding discussion with the board before a formal application is submitted.
Because it was held via Zoom, the public was asked to submit questions in writing.
Traffic, noise, lighting, and buffering were among the concerns raised.
Karl Dubay, president of Londonderry-based The Dubay Group Inc., represents 266 Route 125 LLC and outlined the plan for the 112 acres of land at 266 Route 125, which is the site of a 144,000-square-foot distribution facility known as Sears Logistics Services (SLS) and a 22,000-square-foot office building.
The paperwork submitted to the town in February described the project as a “distribution facility” with nearly 180 loading docks, but at Tuesday’s meeting Dubay said that at this point it is considered only a “warehouse” with 24-hour use.
He said the building would employ 150 workers, but acknowledged that the number could increase depending on the company that ultimately ends up using the facility.
Dubay has been tight-lipped on the prospective user.
The plan calls for the 112-acre property to be subdivided into four separate lots, with the Sears Logistics Services facility and offices making up two of those properties, the new 800,000-square-foot distribution center located on another, and a 6,600-square-foot convenience store with a drive-thru coffee shop and quick-service restaurant and a fueling station on the fourth lot.
“We want to do a good job, and we will do a good job,” Dubay said. “It’s a good start and we’d like to move forward on it pretty quickly.”
Dubay said the project is in the town’s aquifer protection district and will have to meet certain criteria.
The plan shows three main access points from Route 125 with access from Route 107 at the back of the property as well. The Route 107 entrance would be used less often.
Highway improvements would be needed to accommodate the Route 125 entrances, but project officials said they weren’t ready to discuss traffic counts as they’re still working on the plan and have just begun preliminary discussions with the state Department of Transportation.
They added that while the plan doesn’t show any new traffic lights, they could eventually be incorporated into the design depending on the talks with the state.
Town Planner Glenn Greenwood said the town’s police chief has expressed concerns about the plan for the convenience store in the front because it “adds a lot of complexity and traffic concern.”
The development would abut residential property on Route 107, also known as Marshall Road, which Coppelman said will be a “huge issue” for residents.
Anything that can be done to improve buffering and reduce noise will be important, he added.