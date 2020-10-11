Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
SALEM — Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre and Salem town officials gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a newly built Klemm’s Mobil gas station, convenience store and car wash in the Tuscan Village development.
Not counting a former store location in Manchester that closed in 2017, the Tuscan Village location is owner Arthur Klemm Jr.’s fourth store. It is the largest to date, with 9,000 combined square feet in the convenience store, which contains a Dunkin’, a pizza shop and a beer cave.
