HOOKSETT -- Developer Brady Sullivan has added the former Kmart plaza on Route 3 to its empire for a cool $10 million and change.

“It’s a great location,” partner Arthur Sullivan said Tuesday.

Kmart Plaza

A shopper heads back to her vehicle with balloons at the RK Center on Route 3 in Hooksett on Tuesday.
Kmart Plaza

Owner Rafael Robles, standing at right, gives a customer a trim at the Lineup Barbershop at the RK Center on Route 3 in Hooksett on Tuesday.
Kmart Plaza

Mike Begley of Hooksett speaks with a reporter Tuesday after shopping at the RK Center on Route 3 in Hooksett .