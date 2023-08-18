For a variety of reasons, many people choose to place their assets in revocable trusts. Those trusts will generally contain terms that govern the administration and distribution of the assets, such as providing for the distribution of assets or funds at a certain time, or placing certain restrictions on how assets can be used. But what if, after executing the trust, your circumstances or your wishes change and you want to change those terms?

The New Hampshire Trust Code, RSA chapter 564-B, provides for two methods of amendment: either substantial compliance with a method provided in the terms of the trust, or any other method manifesting clear and convincing evidence of the trust creator’s (also called the settlor) intent. The latter of the two options is only available if the terms of the trust do not specify that the method in the trust is the exclusive method of amendment.

