Kniow the Law: Vineesha Sow

Q. Our company became aware of a new federal law, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. What are the key provisions of the law?

A. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (“the Act”) became effective on June 27, 2023, and requires employers of 15 or more employees to provide “reasonable accommodations” to workers’ known limitations (e.g. physical or mental condition) related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions unless the accommodation causes “undue hardship” on the employers business operations.

Vineesha Sow is an associate in McLane Middleton’s Litigation Department. She advises clients on a range of employment matters such as separation agreements, terminations, discrimination/harassment, and she has significant experience conducting workplace investigations. She can be reached at vineesha.sow@mclane.com.