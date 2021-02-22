Kohls

Shoppers walk outside a Kohl's department store in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 14, 2020.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Kohl's Corp. is under pressure from a group of activists who want to name nine directors to control its board and are pressing the retailer to reduce inventory and end its "dizzying array of promotional gimmicks."

The investors, which hold a combined stake of about 9.5%, called out the board's lack of retail experience and limited ownership of Kohl's shares in a statement Monday. The group includes Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC.

Monday, February 22, 2021