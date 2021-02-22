Kohl's Corp. is under pressure from a group of activists who want to name nine directors to control its board and are pressing the retailer to reduce inventory and end its "dizzying array of promotional gimmicks."
The investors, which hold a combined stake of about 9.5%, called out the board's lack of retail experience and limited ownership of Kohl's shares in a statement Monday. The group includes Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC.
A 785,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center planned for Route 125 in Kingston has been given the green light, but the identity of the company that would eventually use the largest building ever approved in town still remains a mystery.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated that he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about a 5% pace this year, but added that he could be underestimating the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.