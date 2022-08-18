Kohls

Signage outside a Kohl's department store in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 11, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Kohl's shares sank after the company slashed full-year earnings and sales guidance for the second straight quarter as inflation suppresses demand and costs continue to climb.

The department-store chain now expects earnings per share, excluding some items, in the range of $2.80 to $3.20. Kohl's had already cut its forecast in May, telling investors to expect $6.45 to $6.85.