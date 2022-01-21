Bonchon, a growing international franchise out of Busan, South Korea, has opened its first store in New Hampshire. The fast-casual wing shop at 341 Amherst Street in Nashua celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 17 by offering free chicken sandwiches to the first 100 customers.
Franchise co-owner Victor Vang, 55, of Tyngsboro, Mass., said this Nashua store is his second location. He and his partner, Sam Souse of Lowell, Mass., opened their first Bonchon restaurant in Lowell in 2013.
He’s aware of at least five other Bonchons in Massachusetts owned by different franchisees, and he said the chain has so far spread to include about 115 locations nationwide, and over 370 worldwide.
Vang said he was a fan of Bonchon’s food before becoming a franchisee and would frequent the Boston location.
“We are known for our wings,” Vang said. “When they have it, then they gotta come back.”
He said the wings are double-fried and hand-brushed with two types of special sauces. One sauce is a savory soy garlic, the other is a slightly sweet, spicy sauce.
“There’s a kick to it but it doesn’t burn you,” Vang said.
Aside from the chicken, he said the chain is also known for its fried rice.
Vang was previously a state employee, working for the Massachusetts health and finance departments. In 2001 he opened his own insurance agency.
He met Souse, who is a real estate investor, over 30 years ago through a business transaction and they became friends.
Vang said he’d been on the lookout to start a new business before opening his first Bonchon, but didn’t have any experience with the restaurant industry before. After trying the product in Boston, he wanted in.
“I just knew right away this is different from any other wing we currently have in the market,” Vang said.
The first store cost the partners about $450,000 to open, which included a franchise fee of about $40,000 to $50,000. The first two years were “rough” he said.
“Initially it was not easy, given (it was) my first store and my first restaurant endeavor. It was quite challenging,” Vang said. “Right now, we’re doing very good. More than I expected.”
Vang said it took them those first two years to put the business in the black. He’s now looking to sell his insurance company.
Though Nashua cost much more (about $600,000, largely due to rising labor and equipment costs) the franchise fee was discounted to $25,000 because it was his second store. Pandemic incentives were also offered by the company.
Still, Vang expects it will take less time to make back their initial investment than the first store did. He said they took a more conservative approach with the Nashua concept. With about 1,600 square feet, it’s roughly half the size of the Lowell site, it doesn’t have a bar and it has about 20 seats for dine-in compared to Lowell’s approximately 80.
The change in concept was driven largely by the pandemic, and future stores will likely mirror this same model, he said.
“I will be very careful to open anything that will have a lot of dine-in,” Vang said. “Because if anything happens again, it’s gonna be tough.”
Vang said they have ambitions to expand further into New Hampshire, though it’s too soon to name any specific communities they have set their sights on.
“New Hampshire is still wide open right now. We are the first one. And I like New Hampshire. It’s a good state for business. And I love that … ‘live-free-or-die’ mindset,'” Vang said.
Bonchon, founded by Jinduk Seo in 2002, and established in New York City in 2006, means “my hometown” in Korean.