C&S Wholesale Grocers
Buy Now

In 2019, C&S Wholesale Grocers announced business changes in the wake of losing its largest client, Ahold Delhaize USA, owner of Hannaford and other major chains.

 DAMIEN FISHER/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT

Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons – the respective parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway – are reportedly in the midst of negotiating an almost $2 billion deal with C&S Wholesale Grocers and SoftBank Group Corp. to sell hundreds of their stores.

The potential acquisition could impact more than 400 locations, including an unidentified number in “mountain states,” Reuters reported. The would-be purchaser, New Hampshire-based wholesale company C&S Wholesale Grocers, would receive financial support from SoftBank Group Corp., a Japanese holding company.