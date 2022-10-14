Kroger

Albertsons’ store on Broadway in Boise, Idaho was one of its first aimed at upscale, gourmet shoppers, the kind served by Whole Foods Market. Kroger announced plans Friday to buy Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

 Katherine Jones

The grocery chain Kroger announced plans Friday to buy competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, potentially creating a grocery empire spanning the United States.

The combined company could pose a competitive threat to Walmart and Amazon, the retail and e-commerce giants that already wield massive power in the grocery market. Kroger and Albertsons are two of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.