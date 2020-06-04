Bill and Tina DiBona never get an icy reception when one of their Kona-Ice 4 U Hawaiian-themed shaved ice trucks pulls into town.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Pelham couple relied on special events and parties for the bulk of their business.
With most events canceled, the DiBonas and other Kona Ice truck owners are now bringing their flavored frozen treats to the doorstep.
It’s called “Kurbside Kona,” and it’s bringing smiles to neighborhoods in many New Hampshire communities.
“We’re actually grateful because everyone is supporting us, and everyone is so thankful for us to come,” Tina DiBona said Thursday as she made her way to 22 homes in Plaistow while a second truck hit the streets of Brentwood for the day.
The switch to curbside delivery means customers can pre-order online and schedule a stop at their home on a day when the truck will be rolling into town. The DiBonas have used Facebook to spread the word about their upcoming visits, which must have a $12 minimum purchase.
“It’s very tiring because we’re gone all day, and we have to go house to house. We’re setting up schedules and responding to people. But then we look at all the joy we bring to everyone, and it’s just wonderful,” said DiBona, a former teacher who left the profession to raise her five children and decided to get her own truck from the Kentucky-based Kona Ice franchise eight years ago.
While they’re still booking small family birthday parties, much of the business has shifted to curbside service.
“We’ve designed it so that pretty much anyone can afford to have us,” DiBona said.
Eric Newton and his family scheduled a visit to their Plaistow home for the first time Thursday afternoon.
“It was pretty cool. We haven’t really been out much with what’s going on. I’m actually going back to work Monday,” Newton said.
While the Newtons were getting their shaved ice, some neighbors spotted the truck and flagged DiBona down and made a purchase as well before she headed off to another scheduled stop.
“I think this is amazing,” said Melissa Marr, who was alerted to the Kona Ice truck by her 6-year-old son, Gunnar.
Her daughter, Sydney Peters, 10, said she didn’t realize it was the ice truck at first.
“I just thought it was a person playing music. I was in my window reading, and then I saw Gunnar just run out of the house,” Sydney said.
The truck’s arrival was the highlight of their day.
“There are not a lot of things for the kids to get excited about these days, so this was a huge treat for them,” Marr said.