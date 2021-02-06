Kuster agreed with Trump on bigger checks
U.S. Rep Annie Kuster agreed with President Trump that $600 stimulus checks were too small, but was happy the president decided to sign the relief package.

One of New Hampshire’s representatives in Congress has helped reintroduce a bill aimed at cracking down on gender pay disparities, but in the last year other challenges for working women have become acute.

Last week, Rep. Annie Kuster helped reintroduce the Paycheck Fairness Act, which aims to make it harder for employers to pay women less than men for the same work. Kuster has cosponsored the bill every session since she was first elected to the House in 2012.

Saturday, February 06, 2021
Friday, February 05, 2021