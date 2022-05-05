L.L. Bean announces store openings in Mass., NH and NY By Tristan Smith masslive.com May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Maine-based outdoor and camping retail store plans to bring its fan-favorite mocassins and boots to a second Central Massachusetts location.L.L. Bean will open its second Central Mass. location at the Highland Commons shopping center in Hudson, a company spokesperson told Patch reporters.An L.L. Bean spokesperson could not confirm the opening date, they told reporters that the company will make a formal opening date announcement once details have been finalized.The retailer will join 110 Grill, T.J. Maxx, Market Basket and Cabela’s amongst other popular retail stores and restaurants in the busy Hudson plaza.A sign advertising the forthcoming opening has been posted outside the plaza for the past few weeks.Less than a year ago, L.L. Bean opened its first Central Mass. location at The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley in Millbury.Beyond Central Massachusetts, L.L. Bean will also open stores in Salem, New Hampshire, the sixth location in the Granite State and Amherst, New York, the seventh location in the Empire State.Check the company’s website for updates on the store’s opening. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY U.S. trade deficit swells to record as goods imports surge Fed lifts rates by half point, starts balance sheet reduction June 1 Keene ready to start first phase for trail project $100M housing fund gets final approval +2 After an explosive decade, craft beer growth slows as industry matures +3 Fed to tighten with big hike, asset runoff: Decision-day guide Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesStepdaughter: William Loeb sexually molested me as young childFire damages Red Jacket Resort in North ConwayIllegal Manchester junkyard lot sells; developer considering apartmentsHow the 'jack-in-the-box' flaw dooms some Russian tanksFidelity seeks 1,200 workers in NH in hiring pushCracks emerge in Russian elite as tycoons start to bemoan invasionDear Abby: Favor for friend ends up destroying the friendshipTaco Bell, Aroma Joe’s planned for Hooksett Road in ManchesterManchester's Taco Tour: Map out a game plan before chowing downMom sentenced to prison for daughter's overdose death at Londonderry truck stop Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2022 40 Under Forty CeremonyFisher Cats' Opening DayDavid Lane Gallery