The U.S. Army has awarded a $100 million contract to L3Harris, which has a manufacturing facility in Londonderry, to produce more Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) systems.
The deal is the second delivery order included in a $442 million Program of Record (POR) contract that began in 2020. L3Harris is one of two companies selected by the Army to supply the goggle systems.
“The $442 million value is the ceiling amount for this program, and each year we compete for delivery orders against it,” said Lynn Bollengier, L3Harris’ president of Integrated Vision Solutions.
An initial order of $18 million was awarded last fall. Bollengier said the company is not disclosing how many units the contracts will include under the POR deal, for competitive purposes.
The Army also previously awarded a sole-source Directed Requirements contract with a ceiling of $391 million in 2018.
Since then, L3Harris has delivered about 7,000 systems for the Directed Requirements contract, and is on track to close out the contract with a total of 10,000 systems delivered by the end of the year, according to Bollengier.
The ENVG-B system replaces the Army’s old monocular devices with advanced binoculars that include a light phosphor night vision system with a separate digital thermal sensor that can be overlaid on the night vision.
A digital display and new networking capabilities will provide soldiers with readouts of shared data for greater situational awareness, and the goggles can interface with weapon sights.
The Londonderry facility employs 990, of which 13 are contractors and 977 are full-time employees. Bollengier said they are still hiring.
“L3Harris is hiring in support of this program but also to support our larger portfolio of products as well,” Bollengier said. “We have more than three dozen current openings, primarily in our manufacturing department, but also in other areas such as engineering, procurement and our quality organization.”
Prior to 2018, the company had about 700 employees, and it scaled up its workforce in the subsequent years thanks in large part to the Army deals.
In spring 2019, former L3 Technologies, with its vision systems manufacturing facility in Londonderry, merged with Harris Corp, to form L3Harris, which is headquartered in Melbourne, Fla.
L3Harris is a global aerospace and defense company with 47,000 employees and an annual revenue of approximately $18 billion.