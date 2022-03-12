When COVID-19 hit, Amy LaBelle had to lay off 90 of her company’s 102 employees and pivot from a restaurant and wedding venue business to a family meal program model.
She stayed in touch with those employees throughout the time they were closed, and when it came time to reopen, all except two came back. They had health reasons.
“I will forever be proud of how we saved LaBelle Winery,” LaBelle told a group of business leaders gathered at the UNH CEO & Family Enterprise Center on Thursday.
LaBelle knows the power of perseverance. She recalled being called to winemaking after finishing law school. She was still in student loan debt and was working at Fidelity Investments.
LaBelle continued to work at Fidelity as she pursued her dream. She participated in an online course in winemaking at UC Davis in California.
Her first batch of commercial wine was 400 gallons. Six months later, she went back to taste it.
“I tasted the wine, and I got a little emotional and I thought, this is going to make it,” LaBelle told the crowd of just over 20 at Three Chimneys Inn in Durham.
The company, which operates venues in Amherst and Derry as well as a shop in downtown Portsmouth, now produces 80,000 to 90,000 gallons of wine a year.
LaBelle credits her success to putting something into the business every day.
“I forced myself to do one thing every day to make that dream happen,” she said.
There were hurdles along the way. The first four banks LaBelle approached for financing rejected her application.
LaBelle didn’t give up. She redid her presentation and landed an account with Enterprise Bank.
LaBelle said the challenges of COVID compare little to the economic challenges she faces moving forward. She reported high prices for beef, demanding customers and the fact that many people would rather work from home than be in hospitality.
The company now has 245 employees and needs 260. It’s paying $18 an hour for dishwashers, LaBelle said.
At the same time, building costs are up by 40 percent, she said.
“This is a crisis. I don’t know how that ends, and I don’t know what the resolution of this will be,” LaBelle said.
In the meantime, LaBelle has a TV pilot in the works and hopes it will get picked up by a network.
“The Winemaker’s Kitchen” came out of her family posting cooking videos during the pandemic. A producer in California caught wind of it and reached out to LaBelle.
LaBelle Winery hosts weddings, events, tastings and tours. It also has a member club.
The next speaker series event will be held on April 7 at Three Chimneys Inn in Durham. Max Puyanic, CEO of Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics, will share his experiences identifying problems in the health care industry.