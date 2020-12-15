Amy Labelle and her husband Cesar Arboleda, co-owners of Labelle Winery in Amherst and Portsmouth, finalized the purchase of the 45-acre Brookstone Events & Golf property in Derry last week.
Labelle said Tuesday that they are now undergoing a $2.5 million renovation of the property with phased reopenings targeted for spring and early summer.
An existing 30,000-square-foot events center will have two event rooms and a new restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot golf pro shop will be converted into an artisan food and wine market, and crews will construct a brand new 3,000-square-foot barn to expand wine production and add new equipment for making sparkling wine.
“We’ll increase our production with this space from 15,000 cases per year to about 25,000,” Labelle said.
There are plans to keep and improve the existing nine-hole golf course and miniature golf course, and to add a vineyard with petite pearl, cayuga and a new variety called itasca on about three acres of land, according to Labelle.
Labelle said the white cayuga and itasca grapes will be used for the sparkling wines, and they will be produced using the méthode champenoise, which means the secondary fermentation will take place inside the bottles, rather than larger tanks — a method considered to produce higher quality sparkling wines.
“We’ll focus a lot here on sparkling wine,” Labelle said. “We’ll be one of the only champagne houses on the East Coast.”
Labelle said she and her parents are golfers, and she sees the golf course as a natural extension of her existing hospitality offerings, which will add another reason for people to visit Labelle Winery, and keep corporate guests happy.
The mini-golf course will be revamped and special events like date night tournaments will be scheduled along with wine tastings and food pairings with each hole, she said.
Labelle Winery Derry is expected to add 100 new employees to the company, to run the retail, production, hospitality and golf operations. And Labelle hopes the food market will be a popular draw for residents.
“I think the market will be a nice addition to the community, a place for the community to kind of gather and enjoy some good culinary treats,” she said.
Labelle said the event center is expected to open on April 1, the market and restaurant will open sometime in May, and the new winery barn should be complete by early June.
“By the time we open here in Derry, everybody is going to be ready to celebrate. And I’ll be ready to provide those celebrations,” Labelle said.
The expansion is sorely needed, according to Labelle, as they’ve maxed out their events capacity, with about 330 events in Amherst each year, and are sometimes having trouble keeping up with the demand for certain wine products.
“We sell out of wine all the time, and it will be nice to have a little extra to fill the wine cellar,” Labelle said.
Plans to expand across the street at their Amherst location this June were put on hold due to COVID-19. The roughly $8 million project would have seen added event space, a restaurant, distillery and artisan food market, with financing by Enterprise Bank.
Though the timing has moved, and financing is up in the air, those designs are unchanged, Labelle said. This is not the first time she considered adding the Derry property.
“It’s funny, we tried to buy this property two years ago, and it just wasn’t the right time for the family to sell. They decided to hold off,” Labelle said. “Their circumstances changed and they reached out to us this summer, and said ‘hey we’re ready now.’”
Since banks are not interested in hospitality loans during the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Labelle said she purchased the property from Salem-based Brooks Properties through seller financing.
“So, it’s a risk, but it’s a risk we’re willing to take,” Labelle said.
She said this year has been difficult due to the virus, but after redesigning socially distanced events, increasing the frequency of cooking classes, serving food in an outdoor tent and delivering food to families at the start of the pandemic, the company weathered the storm and rehired all 90 of the employees who were initially laid off.
Now, Labelle said the winter is expected to be lean, but they saved enough over the summer to survive. She said she’s looking forward to building something new, which she said is a “hopeful and joyful” experience, during a year that has not been as much fun as it could have been.