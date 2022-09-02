Amazon

Amazon.com packages sit stacked on the sidewalk in New York on June 11, 2020.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Federal labor regulators will throw out Amazon's objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses in New York.

In April, the Amazon Labor Union became the first to win an election at Amazon, but the company has held up the proceedings in an objection hearing that dragged on for months.