Strikes

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions during a protest in Uiwang, South Korea, on Dec. 6.

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Investors positioning for a rally in riskier assets next year may be underestimating the threat from millions of workers around the world protesting for higher wages.

While signs that inflation has peaked have fueled bets on everything from a weaker dollar to a rebound in global stocks in 2023, there is growing unease among some market strategists that a breakout in labor costs will crimp the flow of money out of havens and into assets that thrive in an economic upswing.