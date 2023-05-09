FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to media mogul Rupert Murdoch as they walk out of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump speaks to media mogul Rupert Murdoch as they walk out of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016.  

 Carlo Allegri/Reuters

In his first public remarks since Fox News settled a massive defamation lawsuit and parted ways with star host Tucker Carlson, the network's top corporate boss signaled that the conservative-leaning cable channel has no plans for a course correction.

"There's no change to our programming strategy at Fox News," Lachlan Murdoch said on Tuesday morning. "It's obviously a successful strategy, and as always, we are adjusting our programming and our lineup and that's what we continue to do."