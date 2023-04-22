Small business awards

LACONIA – Separated by the Winnipesaukee River but linked by their decision to go big, two companies here have been honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration for being the best of their kinds in New Hampshire.

Amy Bassett, the New Hampshire district director at the SBA, led a delegation that on Thursday visited RA Page Farmhouse Furniture, which is the SBA’s 2023 NH Veteran Owned Business of the Year, and followed it up with a stop at Genuine Local, which is the SBA’s NH Small Business Champion of the Year, where Bassett met co-owners Gavin, Mary and Clarissa Macdonald.