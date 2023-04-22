Matt Andersen, left, reviews plans on Thursday with Rick Page, his boss and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Page’s business — RA Page Farmhouse Furniture in Laconia – was named the Small Business Administration 2023 New Hampshire Veteran Owned Business of the Year.
The staff of RA Page Farmhouse Furniture in Laconia poses for a photo Thursday after being presented the Small Business Administration’s 2023 Veteran Owned Business of the Year. From left: Deirdre Hann; Scott Gerback; Matt Andersen; owner Rick Page, Chad Tenander; Dave Provencal; and Erik Baker.
Kenny Parris holds a bottle of Glitter Sangria, which was produced Thursday for a customer of Genuine Local. The Laconia business was recently named the Small Business Administration’s 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Champion of the Year.
Clarissa Macdonald, left, and her stepmother Mary Macdonald, who are two of the co-owners of Genuine Local, pose for a photo Thursday after conducting a tour for members of the New Hampshire division of the Small Business Administration. The SBA recently named Genuine Local as the 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Champion of the Year.
Matt Andersen, left, reviews plans on Thursday with Rick Page, his boss and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Page’s business — RA Page Farmhouse Furniture in Laconia – was named the Small Business Administration 2023 New Hampshire Veteran Owned Business of the Year.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Matt Andersen, left, reviews plans on Thursday with Rick Page, his boss and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Page’s business — RA Page Farmhouse Furniture in Laconia – was named the Small Business Administration 2023 New Hampshire Veteran Owned Business of the Year.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
The staff of RA Page Farmhouse Furniture in Laconia poses for a photo Thursday after being presented the Small Business Administration’s 2023 Veteran Owned Business of the Year. From left: Deirdre Hann; Scott Gerback; Matt Andersen; owner Rick Page, Chad Tenander; Dave Provencal; and Erik Baker.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Kenny Parris holds a bottle of Glitter Sangria, which was produced Thursday for a customer of Genuine Local. The Laconia business was recently named the Small Business Administration’s 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Champion of the Year.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Clarissa Macdonald, left, and her stepmother Mary Macdonald, who are two of the co-owners of Genuine Local, pose for a photo Thursday after conducting a tour for members of the New Hampshire division of the Small Business Administration. The SBA recently named Genuine Local as the 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Champion of the Year.
LACONIA – Separated by the Winnipesaukee River but linked by their decision to go big, two companies here have been honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration for being the best of their kinds in New Hampshire.
Amy Bassett, the New Hampshire district director at the SBA, led a delegation that on Thursday visited RA Page Farmhouse Furniture, which is the SBA’s 2023 NH Veteran Owned Business of the Year, and followed it up with a stop at Genuine Local, which is the SBA’s NH Small Business Champion of the Year, where Bassett met co-owners Gavin, Mary and Clarissa Macdonald.
RA Page is located on Davis Place, a couple of stone throws distance from Genuine Local, which is on the western bank of the Winnipesaukee and has the distinction, according to its website, of being “New Hampshire’s only food production accelerator with a core mission to lower the bar to entry for food producers.”
Genuine Local says it makes that happen by providing “business development and production assistance” and even small batch co-packing services.
Both RA Page and Genuine Local were founded and are owned and operated by Lakes Region locals, who, while not knowing each other personally, independently reached the same conclusions about their respective futures: There were some benefits to remaining small, but there were also downsides, foremost among them, no longer being able to remain in business.
Rick Page, the namesake of RA Page, which opened in 1996, said he came to that view a while ago, when after 15 years of being a one-man band in a 500-square foot workspace, he realized that he had to “grow or die.”
Thanks to an SBA loan, he was able to purchase the space his building was in and now has 8,500 square feet of room for machinery and 10 employees.
A Gilmanton native and a 1982 graduate of Gilford High School, Page enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where, because he was a drummer, he wound up playing in a rock band.
The band, “The Ides of March,” worked from the former March Air Force Base, now March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, and Page recalled he was floored by the gig, wondering “could it be any cooler” than to play rock ‘n’ roll while serving his country.
He chuckles when people ask about his military experience, expecting him to say that he worked around aircraft, but instead he tells them that he played drums. The band performed on base, he said, but also at many high schools, the latter as part of the Air Force’s larger recruitment efforts.
Following four years in the Air Force, which he left with the rank of senior airman, Page played for the next dozen years as a professional drummer in Los Angeles. He acknowledged having a lot of fun, but also that he missed a quieter life in the Granite State.
Back home, Page began working with his late father, Henry, doing antique-house restoration. His dad also taught him, “at age 31,” Page pointed out, how to build furniture.
That was an epiphany, said Page. “It was, oh, I like this,” and he shifted his energies in that direction, later including cabinet making.
As a business, “We’re going great,” said Page, who thanked the SBA for honoring him and his team.
“These are all craftsmen” at RA Page, he said. “We’re not assembling. We’re making stuff from wood and making heirloom quality cabinetry and furniture.”
Genuine Local, like RA Page, was founded in a similarly small space — in a business park in Meredith where Gavin and his wife, Mary, made Swineheart barbecue sauce, which is still available at many retailers in the Lakes Region. The Macdonalds said they were thrilled to find their current building on Messer Street.
They said that after Clarissa, who is Gavin’s daughter, joined the ownership team, they collectively concluded that Genuine Local needed new, bigger digs.
Bringing Clarissa in, said Gavin, “really pushed us to expand our building and offerings” and to engage in a lengthy search that led them to buy their current 9,000-square-foot home. Things are going well, said Mary, and Genuine Local continues to grow.
“We’re very honored and proud and very surprised” to receive the SBA award, she said.
Bassett said RA Page and Genuine Local were selected for their respective awards because they took advantage of SBA programs and resources and had great results thereafter.
She said that statewide, the SBA recognized the good work of 13 companies in 2023.