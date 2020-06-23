LACONIA -- The city got off to a rocky start with the implementation of its short-term lodging ordinance designed to control the burgeoning Airbnb-type residential rental business but remains well ahead of many New Hampshire communities who are still attempting to draft their own regulations.
Growing concerns over lost tax revenue and of investors buying up homes in tourism areas specifically for short-term rentals have state and municipal officials grappling with how to regulate these types of private rentals.
And N.H. is not alone. It’s a growing challenge nationwide as apps like Airbnb and Uber allow private citizens to provide services once exclusive to traditionally regulated and taxed businesses.
In Laconia, city officials were concerned a continued surge in short-term rentals would put a crunch on needed long-term rental options.
What became an issue in Laconia’s ordinance is a special exception that allows for short-term rentals if that activity has a greater benefit to the community than financial gain to the property owner.
The zoning board of adjustment granted a special exception to Olaf and Jennifer Butchma for their property at 16 Birdie Way in the gated community of South Down Shores. In their application, the Butchmas asserted that it was a public benefit for the house not to appear vacant.
The land use board agreed and granted the exception needed for the city to issue a rental permit.
The city council that adopted the ordinance in December 2019 and amended it the following month, asked the ZBA to rehear the case, asserting that the decision was not in keeping with the council’s legislative intent.
The issue of regulating short-term rentals in the city came to the forefront in September 2018, when an organized group of Old North Main Street residents approached the council and complained about an absentee-owner “party house” operating in their neighborhood.
“The crafting of this legislation was a laborious process, involving a number of public hearings and the airing of numerous points of view…” said former Mayor Ed Engler in a letter to the ZBA.
The ordinance does not permit using a home/building in most residential zones in the city for short-term rental property; defined as 14 days or less. There is an exception for owner-occupied properties.
Over the course of several meetings and multiple public hearings several people told the council they had been renting, on a short-term basis, certain properties in the city for many years, even decades before the Airbnb craze and city leaders indicated that they wanted them to continue to be able to do so.
The council determined that five years was the tipping point, and amended the ordinance to allow the ZBA to grant a special exception if a property owner could prove a history of short-term rental for five or more years prior to the adoption of the regulations.
In response to hearing that a house on Holman Street, used by cast and stage crew of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse was rented in the off-season and that banning that use in the future would likely be a death blow to the theater, the council adopted the community benefit special exception.
On June 16, the ZBA was scheduled to decide whether to rehear the Butchmas’ case but the property owners withdrew their application, making the issue moot.
Efforts to reach the Butchmas who are residents of Manhasset, N.Y., were unsuccessful, but City Planner Dean Trefethen said he had earlier shared Engler’s letter with the couple as well as a letter Attorney Laura Spector-Morgan had authored on behalf of the city asserting “the facts in this case do no support a conclusion that there is a potential public benefit from the house not appearing vacant.”
While the property owners did not detail why they were withdrawing their application, Trefethen believes it was likely they made the decision as they felt they were not going to prevail in a rehearing.