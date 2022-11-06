Rogue Space Systems

James Dean, left, president of the University of New Hampshire, listens to a presentation Wednesday by Jeromy Grimmett, CEO of Rogue Space Systems, during a tour of the company’s Laconia headquarters.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — As part of an effort to connect with partners and the communities where they’re located, University of New Hampshire President Jim Dean made a visit Wednesday to Rogue Space Systems, which is using the Olson Center and student interns for rapid prototyping and manufacturing of parts for Rogue’s satellite-maintenance robots.

Dean has made nine stops in eight towns over the last two days, joined by UNH researchers, scientists and administrators. Each of the stops focused on “key land, sea and space grant missions, as well as state policy priority areas of health care, education, workforce and the environment,” UNH said.