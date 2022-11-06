LACONIA — As part of an effort to connect with partners and the communities where they’re located, University of New Hampshire President Jim Dean made a visit Wednesday to Rogue Space Systems, which is using the Olson Center and student interns for rapid prototyping and manufacturing of parts for Rogue’s satellite-maintenance robots.
Dean has made nine stops in eight towns over the last two days, joined by UNH researchers, scientists and administrators. Each of the stops focused on “key land, sea and space grant missions, as well as state policy priority areas of health care, education, workforce and the environment,” UNH said.
Rogue Space Systems gets orbital robots, known as orbots, into orbit where hundreds of satellites need to be repaired and refueled. The orbots assemble and manufacture satellites and remove orbital debris.
Rogue founder and CEO Jeromy Grimmett told Dean that the Olson Center and UNH’s Small Business Development Center have been vital to his company’s rapid growth.
The business, located in a former mill building on the east bank of the Winnipesaukee River in downtown Laconia, got off to an inauspicious start when it was founded in 2020, Grimmett said.
“We had super-cheap internet, and we couldn’t communicate with NASA,” he said.
Scrambling for a solution, Rogue relocated to the Huot Career and Technical Center at nearby Laconia High School for the conversation with NASA, which ended with NASA giving Rogue “the green light on our ride to space” aboard a future NASA rocket, Grimmett said.
Shortly thereafter, more good news arrived at Rogue’s Union Avenue headquarters, including up to $2.75 million in funding through the SpaceWERX Orbital Prime initiative of the U.S. Space Force. Rogue had 11 of its 13 proposals selected for funding, with funding for two others possible in the future.
Rogue is focused on the “invention side of things, the bleeding-edge side of things,” said Grimmett, but is working to build up its access to in-state manufacturers.
He said Rogue plans to launch three spacecraft in 2023 on paid missions, and to be operating sometime next year or in 2024.
“We’re in a really good spot,” for what’s currently happening in space, said Grimmett, including “a lot of antagonism” among super powers that have satellites in geostationary orbit.
The Olsen Center has helped Rogue put together models of its orbots, he said, while also producing “flight-ready stuff.”
“I remember calling them (at the Olsen Center) and saying can you weld titanium,” which is a specialized skill, Grimmett remembered, and being told that the Center had that ability and could do the job.
“Having that kind of capability in your backyard is a pretty neat thing,” said Grimmett, who told Dean that Rogue is looking to create a local STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) center to “build a pipeline of students” who might become Rogue employees.
Grimmett urged the state to do more to fund new companies and improve the startup culture in New Hampshire.
“We’ve got to do more to keep our New Hampshire-trained people” in New Hampshire, he said.
During a brief interview after his visit to Rogue, Dean pointed out that UNH is “one of the leading space centers in the country,” but that like “a lot of public universities, we need to do a better job” of publicizing that fact.