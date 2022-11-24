Wayfarer Coffee Roasters
U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen shares a laugh Tuesday with Karen Bassett of Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and her daughter, Josie.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — If you’re looking for a great cup of coffee, and/or a classic vinyl record from a late 20th century rock and roll band, the chances are that you’ll find both, here, on Main Street in the City on the Lakes.

Ahead of Small Business Saturday — which is an international marketing initiative begun by American Express in 2010 to encourage shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, according to Wikipedia — a group of elected and appointed officials, including U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Mike Vlacich, the regional administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, toured several businesses on Tuesday in Laconia’s downtown.

NH Vintage Vinyl
U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen speaks Tuesday with Sam Read and Angela Stewart at NH Vintage Vinyl.