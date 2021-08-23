Although a tenant has not yet been secured, a massive distribution facility with up to 60 loading bays is being proposed on a nearly 43-acre parcel in Merrimack near the Nashua border.
TC Boston Development Inc. has submitted plans to construct a 323,750 square foot distribution facility at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway, land that is currently being used as an excavation operation.
“It is all going to be warehouse distribution, predominantly,” said Austin Turner with Bohler Engineering, noting the roof of the single story, 36-foot high building will span 9 acres.
The proposed project, which was presented to the planning board last week, includes 216 parking spaces and 131 trailer storage spaces.
“We have about 60 loading bays along the rear side of the building,” added Turner.
About 10 years ago, Atrium Medical submitted plans to construct a large facility on the same industrial site near Campers Inn, however the project never came to fruition.
“This parcel has long been identified as a priority economic development opportunity, and given the nature of the site and its location, warehouse/distribution is a use that fits well to the area, particularly since the vast majority of truck traffic will enter and exit the site utilizing only a small portion of Daniel Webster Highway and Industrial Drive to the F.E. Everett Turnpike,” Tim Thompson, community development director, said in a memo to the board.
Last week, Thompson told town planners that he is encouraged to see this new project moving forward.
“Right now there is no tenant for it specifically. It is speculative at this point,” said Turner. He said there is significant interest in the Merrimack property.
Since the parcel is already being run as a gravel pit, the anticipated truck traffic for a distribution facility would not likely be any more severe, according to Robert Best, chairman of the planning board.
“It is a massive site,” said Best.
Although a tenant has not been finalized, Best said it would be interesting to see a distribution facility with “consumer attention” in that area of town.
Turner said there could be one major tenant or several tenants at the site, depending on how the project progresses. The property is currently owned by Rykel Company, Inc.
The planning board is expected to revisit the proposal at its next meeting on Sept. 7.