Plans to construct a five-story self-storage facility in Nashua have fallen through, so the property owners want to build a gas station and convenience store on the site instead.
Last fall, city planners approved the large self-storage facility at 4 Blackstone Drive
“That project has been withdrawn and is not moving forward,” said Chris Rice of TF Moran.
Colbea Enterprises, LLC, which builds Premium Shell fueling stations, was approved by the Nashua Planning Board to build a gas station, 5,005-square-feet convenience store and coffee drive-thru service.
“We are proposing to demolish the existing building on site,” said Rice.
The three-acre property at the corner of Amherst Street and Blackstone Drive previously housed the Flowerama florist shop, which closed in 2006. There is also a large, paved parking area that was formerly used for automotive sales that is now vacant, said Attorney Gerald Prunier, who is representing the applicant.
City planners approved a subdivision, conditional use permit and site plan associated with the new project.
“It is anticipated that this store would be open 24 hours a day,” said Rice.
The plan includes 12 fueling pumps, all of which will have the option of diesel fuel.
Colbea Enterprises, LLC, has agreed to contribute $14,000 for the installation of a wireless traffic signal connection along the Amherst Street corridor, according to Rice.
About 30 trees and more than 100 shrubs are included in the landscaping plans, and a traffic impact study associated with the project predicts fewer than two vehicles per minute will enter and exit the new gas station during peak hours.
No residents spoke out against the project last week. Abutters had raised concerns previously when the storage facility plan was heard by the planning board.