The site of the former Nashua Corp. headquarters is about to undergo an expansion project aimed to bring even more life to the Merrimack property.
This week, the planning board approved a site plan that will add both warehouse and manufacturing space to the parcel at 57-59 Daniel Webster Highway.
“This is a speculative build, in other words we don’t have a tenant yet,” said Steve Glowacki of RJO’Connell and Associates Inc., the civil engineering firm working on the project.
Calare Properties previously acquired the former Nashua Corp. property for about $17.5 million.
The expansion includes a new, stand-alone manufacturing building of about 100,700 square feet. A 66,000-square-foot addition to an existing building on the property will be used for warehouse space, according to Glowacki.
According to Attorney Tom Hildreth of McClain Middleton law firm, who is representing the owner, the prime site along the Daniel Webster Highway had “almost mothballed” in status at one point, but is now nearly fully occupied with tenants; Law Logistics currently occupies a significant portion of the property.
The new manufacturing building will enhance those efforts to bring even more activity to the parcel, said Hildreth.
He said the project will reconfigure existing parking in the center of the site to allow for more than 500 parking spaces. Loading bays will also be incorporated into the layout, as well as stormwater improvements and drainage structures, said Glowacki.
Some expressed concerns about the impact expansion could have on traffic.
“My concern is traffic,” said neighbor Bill Fallon of Merrimack Drive, a retired truck driver.
Fallon said there was previously a traffic light along the Daniel Webster Highway at the intersection of this development. However, it was removed by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation about a decade ago.
“The problems we have now are going to be exacerbated by this,” Fallon said of the traffic congestion in the vicinity. “We have a major problem with that whole stretch.”
Barbara Healey, a town councilor and member of the planning board, said the traffic along the Daniel Webster Highway is always underestimated.
Glowacki said a traffic study was completed as part of the planning board process, and that a modified highway access permit will be sought, as well as an alteration of terrain permit.
Nashua Corp. had used some of the buildings on the property up until about the fall of 2016, when it officially shut down its Merrimack operations.