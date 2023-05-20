Retail and office space

A sign advertising retail and office space at a building in downtown Washington, D.C., one of many with major vacancies.  

 Heather Long/Washington Post

Many of the nation's most populous cities shrank when covid struck, causing speculation about whether the change would be permanent. But those cities are for the most part rebounding, according to new data released by the Census Bureau on Thursday.

Most of the 37 cities with more than 500,000 people saw demographic slowdowns in the first year of the pandemic, with the most severe declines in San Francisco, which lost 6.79 percent of its population, and New York City, which lost 3.22 percent. But between July 2021 and July 2022, all but six had improved their trajectory, either by resuming growth, increasing growth, or slowing their decline, the bureau's latest Vintage 2022 population estimates show.