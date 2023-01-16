Laser lightning rod

Benjamin Franklin is credited with inventing the lightning rod, and for some 270 years it has remained the main tool for protecting buildings from destructive and potentially deadly thunderbolts. But now an ambitious experiment on a Swiss mountaintop has demonstrated that a laser beam also can help guide the path of lightning, extending the effectiveness of the Franklin rod high into the sky.

Lightning rods are made of metal, which conducts electricity much better than the surrounding air and helps guide lightning to the ground harmlessly. The protection offered by a traditional lightning rod covers an area with a radius roughly equal to the height of the rod.