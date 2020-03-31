Geneia, a health care analytic solutions and services company, has promoted Manchester executive Heather Lavoie from president to president and CEO, the company announced Tuesday.
Current Chief Executive Officer Mark Caron plans to retire April 6. Lavoie, who is based at Geneia's office at the Millyard, has more than 30 years of health care experience and has led Geneia for a decade.
“Heather Lavoie is the heart and soul of Geneia,” Caron said in a statement. “Since day one, she’s been a leader at the company. I’m thrilled to entrust Geneia’s employees and its bright future to her very capable hands.”
Geneia also has offices in Harrisburg, Pa.