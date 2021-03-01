A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore

A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore.

 Reuters/file

A manager at Amazon.com Inc. sued the online retailer for discrimination on Monday, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than White workers, and that she was subjected to harassment.

The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a “systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination,” despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos.

Monday, March 01, 2021