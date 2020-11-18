Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
A $21 million state loan guarantee to help SIG Sauer move its Dover manufacturing operations to Rochester cleared the Executive Council on Wednesday after the council declined to require the gun maker to report on the human rights records of its foreign government clients.
Target Corp. blew past analyst expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the retailer’s quick-delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit reached an agreement with The Fort Restaurant and Bakery in Lebanon stemming from allegations of employment discrimination and creation of a hostile work environment.