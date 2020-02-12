How is the UNH Center for Family Enterprise funded and why was it established?
The Center was established over 25 years ago by a handful of family businesses and business advisers because they decided that there was a need, and interest, among family business owners to have a place to come together in a confidential and peer to peer way. The founding principles are two-fold: the importance of the continuity of business and the preservation of positive family dynamics. Today we’ve grown and diversified quite a bit; we have four distinct programs that we offer now that not only address family business matters, but are also relevant to any business owner or leader: The Center for Family Enterprise, The CEO Forum (a CEO speaker series), CEO Peer Groups (groups of business owners/CEOs that become each other’s support system and idea generation source), and a Leadership Development Certificate program that we do in conjunction with UNH’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics.
What are the biggest challenges facing family owned businesses?
In a nutshell, it’s growing their businesses and maintaining healthy positive family dynamics. That one sentence has a great deal within it, of course. It’s about always planning for peaceful, mutually beneficial and agreed upon ownership transfers over the generations. In any business, if you talk to the senior generation owner, it’s about being able to enjoy retirement and have the confidence in the generation that is now in the driver’s seat. If you ask the current ownership generation, it’s growing the business and protecting the family legacy, and for the upcoming generation, it’s about how to make sure that they are learning all aspects of the business and preparing for when it’s their turn at the helm.
What's the outlook right now for family owned companies planning to sell?
It’s an interesting time for sure and probably a much different outlook than when the Center started. There are many different factors in play ranging from the reality of current demographics to a strong interest on the part of outside private equity. We certainly hear a great deal of conversations about family owned companies being approached. What we counsel above everything else is strong planning (preferably over a number of years) and open communication with key family members as transitions evolve.
What is the typical size of a family owned company?
There is not a typical size, or for that matter, typical type or industry when it comes to family businesses. It truly runs the gamut. However, it’s important to note that while the majority of family owned businesses are categorized as mid to small size, there are also very large and complex companies that are still being run or owned by a family. A good number of the family businesses that we work with are now in their four, fifth or even sixth generation!
What advantages do family owned companies have over other businesses?
Given the make-up of New Hampshire, it’s very easy to see why anyone would have a positive emotional reaction to a business that markets itself as ‘family owned and operated.’ New Hampshire prides itself on personal connections and familiarity. For a family business to market itself as such shows that they pride themselves on those principles, too -- knowing their customer, knowing their community. There is an immediate perception of trust, familiarity and integrity.