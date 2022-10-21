NH Federal Credit Union (NHFCU) has appointed Thomas (Tom) Weaver to senior vice president and chief lending officer and Rodney Dauteuil as vice president of compliance.

Tom Weaver

WEAVER

Tom Weaver has spent 36 years in the financial services industry working in both banks and credit unions. His experience in consumer, mortgage and commercial lending, along with retail banking, provide him a wealth of knowledge to deliver to NHFCU and its members.

Rodney Dauteuil

DAUTEUIL