NH Federal Credit Union (NHFCU) has appointed Thomas (Tom) Weaver to senior vice president and chief lending officer and Rodney Dauteuil as vice president of compliance.
Tom Weaver has spent 36 years in the financial services industry working in both banks and credit unions. His experience in consumer, mortgage and commercial lending, along with retail banking, provide him a wealth of knowledge to deliver to NHFCU and its members.
Most recently, Weaving was the senior vice president of commercial lending with Salem Co-Operative Bank. Before that, he spent many years leading and expanding the loan portfolio as senior vice president and chief lending officer for Northeast Credit Union.
Weaver is excited to join NHFCU and is looking to enhance lending services and accessibility in new and exciting ways.
“I’m thrilled to be back in the credit union movement, where people come first,” he said.
“There’s a great opportunity for us to make our lending services even stronger and deliver unparalleled experiences at NHFCU. If I have anything to say about it, NHFCU’s members have a lot to look forward to!”
Rodney (Rod) Dauteuil has been promoted to vice president of compliance for NHFCU. As NHFCU’s compliance officer from 2019 to 2020, Dauteuil rejoined the credit union in January 2022. He is a 35-year banking veteran, holding positions in both credit unions and banks.
Dauteuil’s experience includes risk management, regulatory compliance, internal audits, and residential and consumer lending. He holds several industry certifications including: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA), NAFCU Certified Risk Manager (NCRM), and Credit Union Compliance Expert (CUCE).
“I’m proud to be an integral part of a great organization, and I’m looking ahead to all of the improvements we are planning for our membership,” he said.
Dauteuil will lead and oversee all compliance management and related areas for NHFCU.