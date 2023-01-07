New casino planned in Lebanon

Lebanon Poker Room & Casino is set to expand and relocate to the former Gerrish Honda building.

The plans for the 18,735-square-foot restaurant and charity gaming center at 369 Miracle Mile will be heard by the Lebanon Planning board on Monday. The development is being proposed by New Hampshire Group LLC.