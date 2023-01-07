Lebanon Poker Room & Casino is set to expand and relocate to the former Gerrish Honda building.
The plans for the 18,735-square-foot restaurant and charity gaming center at 369 Miracle Mile will be heard by the Lebanon Planning board on Monday. The development is being proposed by New Hampshire Group LLC.
This is the latest in Granite State charitable gaming businesses aiming to expand their operations after the use of historic horse racing machines were approved in 2021.
Historic horse racing games look and operate similar to other gaming machines, but players pick winners of randomly selected horse races that have already been run.
Concord Casino also hopes to expand to a new location on Break O’Day Drive off of Loudon Road.
Manchester Developer Dick Anagnost, who owns Filotimo Casino & Restaurant in Dover and Manchester, is part of the joint effort with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. The branding of the new facility is still in the conceptual phase, he said.
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment operates the three locations as well as Wonder Casino in Keene.
“We will have space to increase the number of charities that we service to put more dollars back into the charities in the area,” Anagnost said.
The move will allow the company to service its own food and develop an extensive menu. The restaurant and bar is set to 41 seats.
“We are developing a new menu,” Anagnost said.
The gaming area will consist of 111 electronic gaming devices and 90 tables, according to the plans.
The reconfigured building will contain a 17,335-square-foot first floor and a 1,360-square-foot mezzanine, according to the plans.
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment is now hiring a general manager, casino technician supervisor and other staff for the facility and others in New Hampshire.
“We are dedicated to the work hard (play hard) mentality that creates a memorable place to work, but also a fun and entertaining venue for all,” its website reads.
Filotimo Casino & Restaurant first opened in Manchester in September 2020 and features a DraftKings Sportsbook. At the time, Anagnost said a new Greek restaurant was needed in the Queen City.
Lebanon Poker Room & Casino opened in July 2018. The theme for the new Lebanon restaurant has not been finalized.