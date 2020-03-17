The former K-Ross/Barker Steel manufacturing site in Lebanon’s downtown is going to become 25 apartments under plans approved recently by the planning board.
The board unanimously approved a proposal from developer Tackle Partners to turn the warehouse building at the rear of the commercial building into the 14 apartments last week. The board had already approved the first phase of the project late last year, giving the go-ahead to 11 apartments.
Company representatives recently went back to the board seeking approval to complete the first phase of 11 apartments and the second phase of 14 apartments at the same time. Aside from the cost savings that would be available by doing all the work at once, the company said in a letter to the board that the tenants in the first 11 apartments would likely not enjoy living through the construction of the other 14 apartments.
“We were also concerned that putting established tenants through the inconvenience of a Phase Two construction would not be a happy experience,” the letter states.
The property currently consists of two 1960s-era steel manufacturing buildings on a 1.3 acre lot, according to documents on file with the city’s planning department.
Since it stopped being a steel plant, the property has been home to a paint contractor, a self-storage business, a hardware store, and other commercial ventures over the years.
Tackle Partners describes the property as being in a slow decline, but a multi-family housing development would meet zoning and floodplain management regulations while also being economically viable for the developer.
Spencer street proposal
Lebanon’s planning board approved a proposal to turn a former steel manufacturing site on Spencer Street into 25 apartments.
Image courtesy Studio Nexus Architects and Planners, on file with city of Lebanon